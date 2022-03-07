Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Minneapolis property owners can snag trees at a steep discount from the city this spring.

What's happening: Residents who live in designated "green zones" can order up to three trees starting at 8am on March 7.

Sales open to rental property owners and home owners who haven't gotten a tree before starting March 16. Everyone else is eligible for up to two saplings beginning March 23.

What's growing: The city set aside 1,800 trees of varying varieties, including flowering trees and evergreens.

At a nursery, they'd go for $150.

Of note: You'll need to be free to pick the tree up between May 21 and May 23.