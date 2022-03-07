1 hour ago - News

Minneapolis program provides trees at a discount

Torey Van Oot
Illustration of a tree with money as the leaves.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Minneapolis property owners can snag trees at a steep discount from the city this spring.

What's happening: Residents who live in designated "green zones" can order up to three trees starting at 8am on March 7.

  • Sales open to rental property owners and home owners who haven't gotten a tree before starting March 16. Everyone else is eligible for up to two saplings beginning March 23.

What's growing: The city set aside 1,800 trees of varying varieties, including flowering trees and evergreens.

  • At a nursery, they'd go for $150.

Of note: You'll need to be free to pick the tree up between May 21 and May 23.

