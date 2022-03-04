Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Parents in Minneapolis and St. Paul are bracing for the possibility of a teachers' strike starting early next week.

Driving the news: Contract talks between districts and teachers' unions in both cities remain at an impasse, as a March 8 work stoppage deadline set by the unions looms.

The dispute, in brief: Teachers' unions are pushing for better pay and commitments on class sizes and mental health support, among other issues.

District leaders have countered that the proposals are too expensive in the context of declining enrollment.

What to expect: If teachers strike, classes will be canceled, starting Tuesday. There will be no online instruction, but some school services will still be available.

🧒 Child care: Minneapolis will have "extremely limited" openings for children in fifth grade and below, per the district's FAQ for parents. St. Paul will offer some supervision starting Wednesday; slots will depend on staffing.

Of note: MPS recommends working parents set up backup coverage now, as the school slots "are intended for families who have no other child supervision option."

🍎 Meals: Schools in both Minneapolis and St. Paul will continue to distribute free meals. Locations will be released at a later date.

📱 St. Paul students can keep their school-issued iPads, distributed for distance learning purposes. While there's no formal instruction, the district will continue to provide, access to standards-based academic activities online.

⚾ Sports: Varsity sports practices will still be held after school in Minneapolis. JV schedules will vary by team.

In St. Paul, varsity teams will play on a case-by-case basis and lower level practices will be postponed.

🎭 All other after-school activities would be canceled in both cities.

👩‍⚕️ Health: St. Paul anticipates that there will be no health care staff on site at its Kid Space program.

Regular school nurses in Minneapolis will also not be working, but School-Based Clinics run out of high schools by the City of Minneapolis and Hennepin County/NorthPoint will be open.

🧠 Mental health: Minneapolis school-based mental health therapy services will continue.

📅 School calendar: Depending on a strike's length, the school year could be extended in either city to make up for lost classroom time.

What's next: Talks are scheduled throughout the weekend. If no deal is reached, a strike announcement will be made on Monday night.