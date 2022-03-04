Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A Minneapolis governmental commission that plays a major role in shaping the city's future is set for a membership overhaul.

What's happening: Applications for upcoming vacancies on the city's Charter Commission open today.

Why it matters: The unelected body wields serious power and influence, including when it comes to shaping proposed charter amendments that appear in front of voters.

With 10 terms expiring this year — and one existing vacancy — there could be lots of turnover.

Flashback: The commission's move to effectively block a police overhaul measure from the 2020 ballot sparked backlash from some elected officials and activists.

How it works: Registered voters have 30 days to apply for either a 2- or 4-year term.

The chief judge of Hennepin County District Court selects the appointees.

What to watch: Progressives upset with the commission's past actions could apply in large numbers.

Find application information on the city's website.