What to do this weekend in the Twin Cities
- Obsessed with Wordle? Head to "Vilification Tennis: Four-Letter Wordle," a structured improv show all about word games, letters and insults at Bryant Lake Bowl & Theater. Friday at 10pm. $12-$15.
- Listen to poems by Black Minnesotans at An Epic Black Poetry Reading 2022, an open mic at Black Table Arts collective. Friday at 7pm. $10.
- Party at a Brazilian carnival at Midtown Global Market's Carnaval Brasileiro Celebration, featuring musicians, dance troupes and themed menus at nearby restaurants. Saturday 12-2pm. Free.
- Try skiing, snowshoeing and snowboarding at Winter Warmup, an intro to winter sports event geared toward communities of color and those new to winter activities. Saturday 10am-2pm. Free.
