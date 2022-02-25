59 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend in the Twin Cities

Audrey Kennedy
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios
  • Listen to poems by Black Minnesotans at An Epic Black Poetry Reading 2022, an open mic at Black Table Arts collective. Friday at 7pm. $10.
  • Party at a Brazilian carnival at Midtown Global Market's Carnaval Brasileiro Celebration, featuring musicians, dance troupes and themed menus at nearby restaurants. Saturday 12-2pm. Free.
  • Try skiing, snowshoeing and snowboarding at Winter Warmup, an intro to winter sports event geared toward communities of color and those new to winter activities. Saturday 10am-2pm. Free.
