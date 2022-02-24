The Wolves in the playoffs? Excitement builds

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Minnesota Timberwolves fans will get to experience something rare over the next six weeks: A playoff push.

What's happening: The Wolves return Thursday night from the All-Star break with a record of 31-28, which is seventh best in the Western Conference.

If they stay in that position, they'll earn a spot in the play-in tournament and would need to win one out of two games to secure a spot in the playoffs.

But if they move up to the sixth position, they would bypass the play-in tournament and likely avoid a first-round matchup with the two Western Conference powerhouses, Golden State and Phoenix.

Flashback: The Wolves have made the playoffs just once in the past 17 seasons, back in 2018.

Yes, but: This team is much more entertaining than the 2017-2018 team.

Karl-Anthony Towns is playing some of the best basketball of his career, Anthony Edwards is becoming a star and role players like Jaden McDaniels, Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley have been fantastic.

What to watch: The Wolves play Memphis at Target Center Thursday at 7pm.