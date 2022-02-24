Minneapolis and St. Paul teachers unions move closer to strike
Unions representing teachers in Minneapolis and St. Paul are one step closer to a strike.
Driving the news: Leaders filed formal intent to strike notices with the state Bureau of Mediation Services Wednesday, citing ongoing stalemates in contract negotiations with their respective districts.
- The move starts a 10-day countdown to when a walkout could actually begin.
Why it matters: Strikes could mean canceled classes for tens of thousands of students across the two cities.
Yes: but: There's still time to reach agreement and avert a strike. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals wrote on Facebook that a strike remains "an action of last resort."
- District leaders also pledged to keep working toward a deal in statements issued Wednesday.
The big fights: Union leaders in both cities are pushing for wage increases, more support for metal health, smaller classes and expanded efforts to recruit and retain teachers of color.
- Districts say those proposals aren't fiscally feasible, especially since a dip in enrollment has lowered the funding they get from the state.
Flashback: St. Paul teachers went on strike for three days in 2020, prompting four days of canceled class.
- Minneapolis educators haven't taken that action since 1970, as our partner The 74 notes.
What's next: Mediation sessions are scheduled to continue.
- The earliest day a strike could begin in either city is Tuesday, March 8.
