Minneapolis and St. Paul teachers unions move closer to strike

Unions representing teachers in Minneapolis and St. Paul are one step closer to a strike.

Driving the news: Leaders filed formal intent to strike notices with the state Bureau of Mediation Services Wednesday, citing ongoing stalemates in contract negotiations with their respective districts.

The move starts a 10-day countdown to when a walkout could actually begin.

Why it matters: Strikes could mean canceled classes for tens of thousands of students across the two cities.

Yes: but: There's still time to reach agreement and avert a strike. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals wrote on Facebook that a strike remains "an action of last resort."

District leaders also pledged to keep working toward a deal in statements issued Wednesday.

The big fights: Union leaders in both cities are pushing for wage increases, more support for metal health, smaller classes and expanded efforts to recruit and retain teachers of color.

Districts say those proposals aren't fiscally feasible, especially since a dip in enrollment has lowered the funding they get from the state.

Flashback: St. Paul teachers went on strike for three days in 2020, prompting four days of canceled class.

Minneapolis educators haven't taken that action since 1970, as our partner The 74 notes.

What's next: Mediation sessions are scheduled to continue.