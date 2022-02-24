Minneapolis and St. Paul lift mask mandates

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul have lifted their cities' mask mandates, effective immediately.

State of play: Both mayors cited declining caseloads of COVID-19 in their communities.

Ramsey County's cases have decreased by 56% over the past seven days and hospitalizations are down 15% in the same period, according to a press release from St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's office highlighted the city's 7-day new case rate of 135 per 100,000 individuals as well as declining positivity rates.

The mask mandates had been in place since early January.

One exception: In both cities, masks will still be required for city-owned buildings.