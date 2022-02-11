What to do for Super Bowl and Valentine's weekend in the Twin Cities

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Here are five ways to spend this weekend in the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area:

⛳️ Watch teams putt their way through nine-hole golf courses carved into ice at the Wayzata Chilly Open this weekend. Or skate to music or a movie on Lake Minnetonka's infinity loop. Prices vary.

💘 Strip down for V-Day this Saturday at Cupid's Undie Run, a party and 1-mile charity run benefiting the Children's Tumor Foundation. Of note: Undies encouraged, but not required. $50+.

💔 Unlucky in love this year? Destroy your ex's clothes, love letters and teddy bears at Midtown Global Market's "Shred the Love" event tomorrow afternoon. Free.

💖 Show your love for your favorite works of art this weekend at Mia's annual V-Day celebration Institute of Hearts. The museum provides paper hearts, you leave them in front of the pieces you heart most. Free.

🐶 Celebrate the most important part of your life this Sunday at St. Paul Brewing Company's "Puppy Love Portraits" sessions: personalized photo shoots for your dog. $20 for one, $10 for additional pups.