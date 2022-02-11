These Super Bowl foods will cost you extra this year
A Wisconsin-style spread heavy on beer and cheese will save you a few bucks at your Super Bowl party on Sunday. Hold the meatballs and chicken wings.
Driving the news: Overall food prices in the Twin Cities were up 7.5% in January, year-over-year, according to newly released Twin Cities Consumer Price Index data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- But the cost of alcoholic beverages and dairy products, two game day menu staples, have risen slower than other food items.
By the numbers: The overall increase is driven by meat, fruits and veggies.
- Meats, poultry, fish and eggs were up 9.4% and cereal and baked products were up 8.3%.
- Chicken wings prices (14%), ground hamburger (17%) and pop (6% to 12%) have risen the most, according to a national Wells Fargo analysis.
- Bellying up to a sports bar will also cost you more, as "food away from home" prices are up 7.7% locally. And if you're driving, gas prices are up 41%.
Yes, but: Dairy prices were only up 3% and alcoholic beverages only 2.8%, both below the state's annual wage growth of 5.4% in 2021.
Zoom out: The CPI index for the Twin Cities largely mirrors national numbers. Inflation locally over the past 12 months is 7.2% compared to the U.S. rate of 7.5%.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.