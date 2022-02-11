These Super Bowl foods will cost you extra this year

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A Wisconsin-style spread heavy on beer and cheese will save you a few bucks at your Super Bowl party on Sunday. Hold the meatballs and chicken wings.

Driving the news: Overall food prices in the Twin Cities were up 7.5% in January, year-over-year, according to newly released Twin Cities Consumer Price Index data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But the cost of alcoholic beverages and dairy products, two game day menu staples, have risen slower than other food items.

By the numbers: The overall increase is driven by meat, fruits and veggies.

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs were up 9.4% and cereal and baked products were up 8.3%.

Chicken wings prices (14%), ground hamburger (17%) and pop (6% to 12%) have risen the most, according to a national Wells Fargo analysis.

Bellying up to a sports bar will also cost you more, as "food away from home" prices are up 7.7% locally. And if you're driving, gas prices are up 41%.

Yes, but: Dairy prices were only up 3% and alcoholic beverages only 2.8%, both below the state's annual wage growth of 5.4% in 2021.

Zoom out: The CPI index for the Twin Cities largely mirrors national numbers. Inflation locally over the past 12 months is 7.2% compared to the U.S. rate of 7.5%.