Midtown Global Market hosts anti-Valentine's Day party

Audrey Kennedy
Illustration of a heart shaped piñata.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Unlucky in love this year? Destroy your ex's clothes, love letters and teddy bears at Midtown Global Market's "Shred the Love" event Saturday afternoon.

  • You bring the bad memories, the market provides the paper shredders and giant scissors.

Bonus: Two-for-one specials on certain tap beers, cocktails and cake jars.

Visit: Saturday, 3-4pm at 920 E Lake St., Minneapolis. Free.

