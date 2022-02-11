Midtown Global Market hosts anti-Valentine's Day party

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Unlucky in love this year? Destroy your ex's clothes, love letters and teddy bears at Midtown Global Market's "Shred the Love" event Saturday afternoon.

You bring the bad memories, the market provides the paper shredders and giant scissors.

Bonus: Two-for-one specials on certain tap beers, cocktails and cake jars.

Visit: Saturday, 3-4pm at 920 E Lake St., Minneapolis. Free.