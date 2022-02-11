Midtown Global Market hosts anti-Valentine's Day party
Unlucky in love this year? Destroy your ex's clothes, love letters and teddy bears at Midtown Global Market's "Shred the Love" event Saturday afternoon.
- You bring the bad memories, the market provides the paper shredders and giant scissors.
Bonus: Two-for-one specials on certain tap beers, cocktails and cake jars.
Visit: Saturday, 3-4pm at 920 E Lake St., Minneapolis. Free.
