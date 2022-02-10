Updated 9 mins ago - COVID

Minneapolis and St. Paul lift vaccine mandates for indoor dining

Torey Van Oot
mayor jacob frey and mayor melvin carter
Mayors Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter. Photos: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images and Jess Grant/ Stringer

Minneapolis and St. Paul are lifting vaccine-or-test mandates for indoor dining, effective immediately.

The big picture: Local and state leaders across the nation are rolling back COVID-related restrictions as Omicron cases fall.

Flashback: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced the temporary requirements in mid-January, citing high case numbers due to the Omicron variant.

  • At the time, both leaders said the measures would end once cases went down.

Between the lines: Both mayors had faced growing pressure from bars and restaurant owners to lift the mandates, which required proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, ahead of the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day.

What they're saying: Carter said a "sharp decline in cases and hospitalizations means we can safely lift the vaccine requirement in our city."

  • "We are grateful to be in a different place now than we were when this requirement first took effect," he said in a statement.

Of note: Mask mandates will remain in place for now.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

