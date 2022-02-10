Minneapolis and St. Paul lift vaccine mandates for indoor dining
Minneapolis and St. Paul are lifting vaccine-or-test mandates for indoor dining, effective immediately.
The big picture: Local and state leaders across the nation are rolling back COVID-related restrictions as Omicron cases fall.
Flashback: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced the temporary requirements in mid-January, citing high case numbers due to the Omicron variant.
- At the time, both leaders said the measures would end once cases went down.
Between the lines: Both mayors had faced growing pressure from bars and restaurant owners to lift the mandates, which required proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, ahead of the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day.
What they're saying: Carter said a "sharp decline in cases and hospitalizations means we can safely lift the vaccine requirement in our city."
- "We are grateful to be in a different place now than we were when this requirement first took effect," he said in a statement.
Of note: Mask mandates will remain in place for now.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
