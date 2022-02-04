5 Winter Olympics sports to try in the Twin Cities

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Want to live your Winter Olympics dreams? You're in the right state.

State of play: Hockey rinks, cross-country ski trails and winter sports clubs are abundant in Minnesota.

Try your hand at something new or become an expert at these spots:

🥌 Curling: Sliding stones on ice toward a target, similar to shuffleboard.

⛸ Long-track speed skating: A 400-meter race on ice skates.

The Guidant John Rose Minnesota Oval is an outdoor rink with long-track, short-track and inline speed skating open to the public.

⛷ Ski jumping: Skiing down and jumping from a 90-meter hill.

Minneapolis Ski Jumping Club and St. Paul Ski Club have hills for all ages and skill levels.

🎿 Biathlon: A combination of cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

Minnesota Biathlon hosts races in Minnesota and Wisconsin through March.

Of note: There are only two skeleton tracks in the country, and neither are in Minnesota. But if you really want to ride a sled prone and headfirst, try a local sledding hill and wear a helmet.