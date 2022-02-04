5 Winter Olympics sports to try in the Twin Cities
Want to live your Winter Olympics dreams? You're in the right state.
State of play: Hockey rinks, cross-country ski trails and winter sports clubs are abundant in Minnesota.
- Try your hand at something new or become an expert at these spots:
🥌 Curling: Sliding stones on ice toward a target, similar to shuffleboard.
- The St. Paul Curling Club, Four Seasons Curling Club and Frogtown Curling have intro classes and regular games.
⛸ Long-track speed skating: A 400-meter race on ice skates.
- The Guidant John Rose Minnesota Oval is an outdoor rink with long-track, short-track and inline speed skating open to the public.
⛷ Ski jumping: Skiing down and jumping from a 90-meter hill.
- Minneapolis Ski Jumping Club and St. Paul Ski Club have hills for all ages and skill levels.
🎿 Biathlon: A combination of cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.
- Minnesota Biathlon hosts races in Minnesota and Wisconsin through March.
Of note: There are only two skeleton tracks in the country, and neither are in Minnesota. But if you really want to ride a sled prone and headfirst, try a local sledding hill and wear a helmet.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.