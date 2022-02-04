24 mins ago - Things to Do

5 Winter Olympics sports to try in the Twin Cities

A man slides a curling stone across ice.
Rich Ruohonen throws at Curl Mesabi Curling Club in Eveleth, Minnesota. Photo: David Berding/Getty Images

Want to live your Winter Olympics dreams? You're in the right state.

State of play: Hockey rinks, cross-country ski trails and winter sports clubs are abundant in Minnesota.

  • Try your hand at something new or become an expert at these spots:

🥌 Curling: Sliding stones on ice toward a target, similar to shuffleboard.

Long-track speed skating: A 400-meter race on ice skates.

⛷ Ski jumping: Skiing down and jumping from a 90-meter hill.

🎿 Biathlon: A combination of cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

Of note: There are only two skeleton tracks in the country, and neither are in Minnesota. But if you really want to ride a sled prone and headfirst, try a local sledding hill and wear a helmet.

