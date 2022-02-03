How to spend another winter weekend in the Twin Cities

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Braving the frigid temperatures this weekend? Here's some chilly things to do around the Twin Cities.

🔥 Head to Edina's 50th & France on Friday for Fire + Ice, a festival with fire dancers, free ice cream, and the grand reveal of the "Wondrous Whirling Orb" interactive sculpture. Free.

🐶 Cheer on sled dogs at Saturday's Klondike Dog Derby in Excelsior, a 40-mile race around Lake Minnetonka. Yes, you can pet some of the pups. Free.

🎆 Watch the dramatic battle between Vulcanus Rex and King Boreas at the St. Paul Winter Carnival Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade on Saturday. Fireworks to follow. Free.

🎈 Take a short drive over the border to Wisconsin's Hudson Hot Air Affair this weekend, featuring a hot air balloon festival, s'more recipe contest, "smooshboard" competition and more. Free.

🎿 The City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival this weekend hosts a variety of winter competitions, like cross-country skiing, fat-tire biking and Kubb, a Swedish lawn game. Registration required, prices vary.