Hennepin County sheriff won't seek re-election after DUI arrest
Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson announced Wednesday that he won't seek re-election in November, following fallout from his DUI crash late last year.
The big picture: While he's suspending his campaign, Hutchinson told his staff he will not heed growing calls to resign, Fox9 reports.
Flashback: Hutchinson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DWI after crashing his government-issued SUV following a law enforcement event in Alexandria on Dec. 8, 2021.
- The sheriff, who police say was traveling about 120 mph and not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was sentenced to two years probation.
What he's saying: "This was one of the hardest decisions I have had to make in my life, but after spending the past month having discussions with family, friends and supporters, I realize that this decision is best for the community, our agency and for me," Hutchinson wrote in an email to staff, per Fox9.
What to watch: Several candidates have already filed to run for sheriff, meaning a competitive campaign is likely.
