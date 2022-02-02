Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson announced Wednesday that he won't seek re-election in November, following fallout from his DUI crash late last year.

The big picture: While he's suspending his campaign, Hutchinson told his staff he will not heed growing calls to resign, Fox9 reports.

Flashback: Hutchinson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DWI after crashing his government-issued SUV following a law enforcement event in Alexandria on Dec. 8, 2021.

What he's saying: "This was one of the hardest decisions I have had to make in my life, but after spending the past month having discussions with family, friends and supporters, I realize that this decision is best for the community, our agency and for me," Hutchinson wrote in an email to staff, per Fox9.

What to watch: Several candidates have already filed to run for sheriff, meaning a competitive campaign is likely.