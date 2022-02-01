1 student killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Minnesota school

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

One student was killed and another critically injured in a shooting outside a suburban Minneapolis school on Tuesday, police confirmed.

What we know: Officers arrived at South Education Center in Richfield just after noon to find two students shot outside the school, Richfield police chief Jay Henthorne said at a news conference.

Both students were taken to the hospital, where one died. The other remains in critical condition.

No one has been apprehended. "Officers quickly determined that the suspects had fled the scene immediately after the shooting took place," Henthorne said.

A lockdown of surrounding schools has been lifted.

What they're saying: "We expressed our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. To us, they're our students that come through our doors every day. We care for them. And this is a terrible tragedy and loss," said Sandra Lewandowski, superintendent of the district covering the school.

Of note: Henthorne did not provide any additional details, citing an active investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.