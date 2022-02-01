5 ways to celebrate Black History Month in the Twin Cities

2 hours ago - Things to Do

It's the first day of Black History Month. Looking to celebrate and learn more about Black culture? Check out what's happening around town this month.

🎤 VIBIN' Collective is hosting a night of spoken word performances about Black history and community at St. Paul soul food restaurant Taste of Rondo.

  • Tuesday, Feb. 1, 8-11pm. 976 Concordia Ave., St. Paul.

🎫 The Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery’s latest exhibit shares the stories of early Black settlers in Southeast Minnesota. Free admission and parking.

  • Opens Feb. 1. 1256 Penn Ave. N, Minneapolis.

🎥 The Capri Theater is showing "How It Feels To Be Free," a film about the story of six iconic Black female performers challenging racism in the entertainment industry. Post-screening community discussion to follow. Northside residents can attend for free.

  • Thursday, Feb. 3, 7pm. 2027 W Broadway Ave., Minneapolis.

🛍 Midtown Global Market hosts a celebration this Saturday showcasing the Black community. Check out new pop-up vendors, musicians, food and kids crafts.

  • Saturday, Feb. 5, 12-3pm. 920 E Lake St., Minneapolis.

👠 Minnesota's first ​​Black History Month fashion show spotlights models, designers, artists and photographers throughout the state at Underground Music Venue.

  • Saturday, Feb. 26, 7:30pm. 408 N 3rd Ave., Minneapolis.
