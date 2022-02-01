5 ways to celebrate Black History Month in the Twin Cities

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's the first day of Black History Month. Looking to celebrate and learn more about Black culture? Check out what's happening around town this month.

🎤 VIBIN' Collective is hosting a night of spoken word performances about Black history and community at St. Paul soul food restaurant Taste of Rondo.

Tuesday, Feb. 1, 8-11pm. 976 Concordia Ave., St. Paul.

🎫 The Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery’s latest exhibit shares the stories of early Black settlers in Southeast Minnesota. Free admission and parking.

Opens Feb. 1. 1256 Penn Ave. N, Minneapolis.

🎥 The Capri Theater is showing "How It Feels To Be Free," a film about the story of six iconic Black female performers challenging racism in the entertainment industry. Post-screening community discussion to follow. Northside residents can attend for free.

Thursday, Feb. 3, 7pm. 2027 W Broadway Ave., Minneapolis.

🛍 Midtown Global Market hosts a celebration this Saturday showcasing the Black community. Check out new pop-up vendors, musicians, food and kids crafts.

Saturday, Feb. 5, 12-3pm. 920 E Lake St., Minneapolis.

👠 Minnesota's first ​​Black History Month fashion show spotlights models, designers, artists and photographers throughout the state at Underground Music Venue.