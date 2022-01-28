5 winter weekend happenings in the Twin Cities

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It’s a packed weekend in the Twin Cities. Here are five things to do:

🔥 Watch hot air balloons float over the frozen St. Croix River at the free Fire and Ice Winter Social in downtown Stillwater tonight and tomorrow.

Bonus: show up early on Saturday for free ice cream.

🛷 Bring your decorated sled, helmet and signed waiver to the Art Sled Rally in Powderhorn Park on Saturday. No registration required. Free.

🍺 Skip the home brewing kit for Build-a-Beer at Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative on Saturday, where guests create their own infused beer. $10-$12.

⛸ Enjoy the variety show Latins on Ice on frozen Lake Nokomis this weekend, where five local performers reflect on their Minnesota winter experiences. Free.

Of note: The Art Shanty Projects on Lake Harriet wrap up this weekend. Free.