Mapped: Minnesota union membership increased in 2021

Note: Unionized workers are members of a labor union or similar employee association; Data: BLS ; Map: Baidi Wang/Axios

The share of Minnesota workers who are union members increased slightly to 16% in 2021, bucking national trends.

The big picture: The percentage of Americans who belong to a union plunged last year back to its pre-pandemic low of 10.3%, despite high-profile efforts to organize workers at Starbucks and Amazon, Axios Closer's Nathan Bomey reports.

Zoom in: The number of union members statewide rose from 398,000 in 2020 to 416,000 in 2021, a change of 0.2%, new Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows.

Between the lines: The Twin Cities has seen a number of smaller workplaces unionize in recent years, including local distilleries, political groups, media outlets and booksellers.