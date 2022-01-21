35 mins ago - Things to Do

Winter weekend events in the Twin Cities

Audrey Kennedy
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Check out these four ways to spend your weekend:

❄️ Cast your vote for the best sculpture at the World Snow Sculpting Championship in downtown Stillwater this weekend. Festivities to follow. Free.

🪁 Bring a kite to frozen Lake Harriet on Saturday for the return of the Winter Kite Festival. Free.

🧊 Cut your own ice out of a pond, try kicksledding and throw a "snow snake" at Winter Fete in Bloomington on Saturday. Free.

🎶 Celebrate local radio station The Current's 17th anniversary at its First Avenue party Saturday night, featuring Low Cut Connie, Jane Bird and more. $24.

