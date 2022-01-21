Winter weekend events in the Twin Cities
Check out these four ways to spend your weekend:
❄️ Cast your vote for the best sculpture at the World Snow Sculpting Championship in downtown Stillwater this weekend. Festivities to follow. Free.
🪁 Bring a kite to frozen Lake Harriet on Saturday for the return of the Winter Kite Festival. Free.
🧊 Cut your own ice out of a pond, try kicksledding and throw a "snow snake" at Winter Fete in Bloomington on Saturday. Free.
🎶 Celebrate local radio station The Current's 17th anniversary at its First Avenue party Saturday night, featuring Low Cut Connie, Jane Bird and more. $24.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.