Winter weekend events in the Twin Cities

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Check out these four ways to spend your weekend:

❄️ Cast your vote for the best sculpture at the World Snow Sculpting Championship in downtown Stillwater this weekend. Festivities to follow. Free.

🪁 Bring a kite to frozen Lake Harriet on Saturday for the return of the Winter Kite Festival. Free.

🧊 Cut your own ice out of a pond, try kicksledding and throw a "snow snake" at Winter Fete in Bloomington on Saturday. Free.

🎶 Celebrate local radio station The Current's 17th anniversary at its First Avenue party Saturday night, featuring Low Cut Connie, Jane Bird and more. $24.