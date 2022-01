Winter weekend events in the Twin Cities

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Check out these four ways to spend your weekend:

❄️ Cast your vote for the best sculpture at the World Snow Sculpting Championship in downtown Stillwater this weekend. Festivities to follow. Free.

🪁 Bring a kite to frozen Lake Harriet on Saturday for the return of the Winter Kite Festival. Free.

🧊 Cut your own ice out of a pond, try kicksledding and throw a "snow snake" at Winter Fete in Bloomington on Saturday. Free.

ğŸŽ¶ Celebrate local radio station The Current's 17th anniversary at its First Avenue party Saturday night, featuring Low Cut Connie, Jane Bird and more. $24.