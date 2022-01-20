Voting open for Minnesota's Name a Snowplow contest

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Voting is now open in the Minnesota Department of Transportation's second annual Name a Snowplow contest.

State of play: The promotion, which gave us Plowy McPlowface and seven other newly named trucks, garnered major interest and national attention when it launched last year.

The nominees: MNDOT winnowed more than 10,876 entries into a list of 50 finalists.

Options include wintery puns (Everyday I'm Shovelin') and homages to household names (Betty Whiteout), as well as more literal picks (Mr. Plow).

Icamna, the Dakota word for blizzard, and Giiwedin, the Ojibwe word for north wind, also made the cut.

The rejects: Once again, Abolish ICE was one of the most popular submissions but not a finalist, according to a full list Axios obtained via a records request.

That's because contest rules prohibit "politically inspired names" or phrases — a move the agency says is meant to keep things light and nonpartisan.

For that reason, MNDOT also passed on dozens of entries riffing on a derogatory reference to President Biden that also takes a swipe at the media, including "Let's Snow Brandon," and several that praised or criticized Gov. Tim Walz.

Of note: Other cast aside suggestions included tributes to local personalities (Sven Snowgaard, Jason DeSlusha) and an Axios Twin Cities' reporter's own submission: "Snow Brevity."

How it works: Members of the public can choose up to eight of their favorites online through Wednesday, Jan. 26.