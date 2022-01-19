Voting open for Minnesota's Name a Snowplow contest

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Voting is now open in the Minnesota Department of Transportation's second annual Name a Snowplow contest.

State of play: The promotion, which gave us Plowy McPlowface and seven other newly named trucks, garnered major interest and national attention when it launched last year.

The nominees: MNDOT winnowed more than 10,876 entries into a list of 50 finalists.

Options include wintery puns (Everyday I'm Shovelin') and homages to household names (Betty Whiteout), as well as more literal picks (Mr. Plow).

The rejects: Once again, Abolish ICE was one of the most popular submissions but not a finalist, according to a full list Axios obtained via a records request.

That's because contest rules prohibit "politically inspired names" or phrases — a move the agency says is meant to keep things light and nonpartisan.

For that reason, MNDOT also passed on dozens of entries riffing on a derogatory reference to President Biden that also takes a swipe at the media, including "Let's Snow Brandon."

How it works: Members of the public can choose up to eight of their favorites online through Wednesday, Jan. 26.