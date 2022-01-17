Updated 46 mins ago - Politics

Tracker: Minnesota Legislature's retirement count grows

Torey Van Oot
Data: Minnesota Legislative Reference Library; Note: Senators were not up for re-election in 2014 or 2018; Five legislators intending to run for other offices excluded in 2022 for now; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

An expected wave of state legislative retirements is starting to swell ahead of the 2022 election.

What's happening: Fifteen state legislators have already announced that they won't seek re-election in November, per announcements and a tally kept by the Legislative Reference Library.

Plus: Five more legislators, including former Senate leader Paul Gazelka and House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, are seeking other offices.

Why it matters: Retirements create open races that could reshape the Legislature with new voices.

Driving the departures: The decennial redrawing of political maps, now underway, traditionally leads to retirements in large numbers.

  • In 2012, after the last redistricting process, 48 of 201 state legislators declined to run again.

Between the lines: In addition to retirements, some longtime legislators are already facing primary challenges.

  • Sen. Sandy Pappas (DFL-St. Paul), for example, has attracted several potential Democratic rivals.

What to watch: Maps that put incumbents in the same district could lead to even more exits.

Editor's note: This post and chart is being updated as more retirements are announced.

