2 hours ago - Things to Do

Ice mazes, ski competition and more in the Twin Cities this weekend

Audrey Kennedy
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

If you're feeling iffy about indoor events as Omicron prompts more cancellations, check out these four things to do outside this weekend.

🧊 Get lost in the 10-foot-tall walls of the Ice Palace Maze, which opens today in Stillwater. Bonus: finishers can go down a giant ice slide. $12-$20.

⛺️ The Art Shanty Projects are back on frozen Lake Harriet! Venture onto the ice for a walk through the mini-village, starting Saturday. Free, but donations suggested.

Watch brave athletes from around the world plummet down a 300-foot ramp in a Nordic Ski Jumping competition in Bloomington this Sunday. $10, or free for kids 12 and under.

🚲 The Coldest Day of the Year bike ride this Sunday will be held on the warmest day of the weekend, but it's still a good opportunity to get in a 7-mile ride to four Minneapolis breweries. $5.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more