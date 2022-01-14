Ice mazes, ski competition and more in the Twin Cities this weekend

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you're feeling iffy about indoor events as Omicron prompts more cancellations, check out these four things to do outside this weekend.

🧊 Get lost in the 10-foot-tall walls of the Ice Palace Maze, which opens today in Stillwater. Bonus: finishers can go down a giant ice slide. $12-$20.

⛺️ The Art Shanty Projects are back on frozen Lake Harriet! Venture onto the ice for a walk through the mini-village, starting Saturday. Free, but donations suggested.

⛷ Watch brave athletes from around the world plummet down a 300-foot ramp in a Nordic Ski Jumping competition in Bloomington this Sunday. $10, or free for kids 12 and under.

🚲 The Coldest Day of the Year bike ride this Sunday will be held on the warmest day of the weekend, but it's still a good opportunity to get in a 7-mile ride to four Minneapolis breweries. $5.