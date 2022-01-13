Art Shanty Projects return to Minneapolis
After a four-year hiatus, the Art Shanty Projects — a village of mini-shacks designed by artists — are coming to frozen Lake Harriet, starting Saturday.
What's happening: This year's 18 unique shanties include a spot for visitors to throw ice sculptures, a booth to play with giant bird puppets and a free store offering winter gear for those in need.
- Plus: Enjoy events and activities like the Wearable ArtCar +ArtBike Parade on Ice, Trash-ket Ball, hula-hooping and yoga.
Of note: Visitors won't be allowed to enter the shanties this year due to COVID concerns. They'll have to admire them from outside.
- Masks are recommended.
- If the weather gets too warm, the shanties will be moved to land.
Visit: Every Saturday and Sunday, from 10am-4pm, through Feb. 6. Enter at the northwest corner of Lake Harriet.
- It's free, but donations of $10-$20 are encouraged.
