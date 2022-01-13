Art Shanty Projects return to Minneapolis

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

After a four-year hiatus, the Art Shanty Projects — a village of mini-shacks designed by artists — are coming to frozen Lake Harriet, starting Saturday.

What's happening: This year's 18 unique shanties include a spot for visitors to throw ice sculptures, a booth to play with giant bird puppets and a free store offering winter gear for those in need.

Of note: Visitors won't be allowed to enter the shanties this year due to COVID concerns. They'll have to admire them from outside.

Masks are recommended.

If the weather gets too warm, the shanties will be moved to land.

Visit: Every Saturday and Sunday, from 10am-4pm, through Feb. 6. Enter at the northwest corner of Lake Harriet.