55 mins ago - Things to Do

Art Shanty Projects return to Minneapolis

Audrey Kennedy
A person in snowshoes walks on a frozen lake towards a group of small shanties.
Photo: Art Shanty Projects

After a four-year hiatus, the Art Shanty Projects — a village of mini-shacks designed by artists — are coming to frozen Lake Harriet, starting Saturday.

What's happening: This year's 18 unique shanties include a spot for visitors to throw ice sculptures, a booth to play with giant bird puppets and a free store offering winter gear for those in need.

Of note: Visitors won't be allowed to enter the shanties this year due to COVID concerns. They'll have to admire them from outside.

  • Masks are recommended.
  • If the weather gets too warm, the shanties will be moved to land.

Visit: Every Saturday and Sunday, from 10am-4pm, through Feb. 6. Enter at the northwest corner of Lake Harriet.

  • It's free, but donations of $10-$20 are encouraged.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more