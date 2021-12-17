4 things to do in the Twin Cities this weekend
Put your coats back on and get out there — here's what's happening around town.
🎊 Holidazzle returns! The festival in Loring Park runs Friday through Sunday with a variety of things to do, like fireworks, Santa visits, live performances, a maker's market and a giant yeti.
🎤 Sing (and sob) along to "All Too Well" at Taylor Swift Night at the Fine Line on Saturday. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. $20.
🐘 Bring a gift under $20 and prepare to battle at Wabasha Brewing Company's White Elephant Gift Exchange on Saturday. Free and open to all, but a gift is required to participate.
🍳 Combine drag, holiday festivities and children's movies at Shrek The Halls: Shrek Drag Brunch this Sunday in Minneapolis. Yes, costumes are encouraged. $16.
Of note: Still need to do some shopping? Most holiday markets wrap up this weekend. Check out our guide to see what's open.
