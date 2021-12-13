Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A new look at the redevelopment of Wells Fargo at Lake Street

Project for Pride in Living released images and details for how it plans to redevelop the Lake Street Wells Fargo branch that was damaged in the 2020 riots.

Why it matters: As the rebuilding of Lake Street continues, this an important project near the high-trafficked Nicollet Avenue intersection.

Details: PPL is proposing a mixed-use project with 110 affordable apartments, a new Wells Fargo branch and 8,300 square feet of commercial space, according to a presentation to Lyndale Neighborhood Association.