Twin Cities weekend events: Bake sales, holiday movies and Krampus

The weekend is finally here. Check out these four ideas of things to do in the Twin Cities:

💖 Bring your sweetheart (or a Hallmark movie fan) to A Snowy Kiss: An Improvised Holiday Romance Movie at Strike Theater Friday and Saturday. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required. $15.

🎅 Who needs Santa when you can terrify your children with a different mythical holiday creature? Krampus is visiting the European Christmas Market Friday at 7:30pm. Free.

🍪 The Holiday Bake Sale at Union Depot Saturday features 30 of the Twin Cities' best bakers. Audrey recommends stopping by Lutunji's Palate for some cobbler and T-Rex Cookie. Free.

🎥 Holiday movie staple "It's a Wonderful Life" is back on the big screen for two matinee showings at the Parkway Theater Saturday. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required. $5-$10.