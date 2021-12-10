Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Winter is getting warmer in the Twin Cities

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

After a cold snap earlier this week, warm air is moving back into the Twin Cities and the metro could set records mid-next week.

What's happening: Models vary, but some are predicting highs in the 60s, according to meteorologist Paul Douglas. Others are predicting highs to only reach the 40s.

But either way, it will be warmer than the low-30s temperatures that are average for this time of year.

Why it matters: Winter is getting warmer in the Twin Cities. In recent years, the metro has been averaging 51 days with above-normal temps in winter, up from about 37 days back in 1970, according to nonprofit news organization Climate Central.

Winter is the fastest-warming season due to climate change, per Climate Central.

State of play: Many metro lakes finally froze over this week, but the ice coverage might not stay long.

National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Carletta said that with temps warming again, "it might still be a while before the ice is thick enough for anyone to walk or drive on."

The median ice-in dates for most metro lakes is early December, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which tracks ice-in on its website.

Be smart: Just because there's ice doesn't mean it's safe. The DNR has tips on when it's safe enough to walk or drive on ice.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that winter is the fastest-warming season. It previously said it was the fastest-warming month.