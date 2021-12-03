Things to do in the Twin Cities over the first December weekend

It's finally getting cold out there! Here's what's happening around town this weekend.
🏃♀️🍺 Want to run for beer, but not that far? The .5K Winter Beer Dash this Saturday is only a few blocks in length, and all participants receive two free beers from Able Seedhouse + Brewery and 612Brew, a holiday sweater and Brewery Running Series merch. $45+. Register online.
🎅 Wear your Santa suit (or other festive outfits) to the Santa Cycle Rampage bike ride on Saturday morning, where a gaggle of St. Nick's will cycle to North Loop breweries. Free.
🕎 Explore Hanukkah baking traditions at the Mill City Museum's Baking Lab on Saturday. Visitors can watch a live demonstration and sample desserts. Free with museum admission. $8-$12.
🧊 Twin Cities lakes might not be frozen yet, but you can still plan some shopping ahead at the St. Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports show this weekend at the St. Paul RiverCentre. Tickets for adults: $12+.
