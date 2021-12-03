Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Things to do in the Twin Cities over the first December weekend

It's finally getting cold out there! Here's what's happening around town this weekend.

🏃‍♀️🍺 Want to run for beer, but not that far? The .5K Winter Beer Dash this Saturday is only a few blocks in length, and all participants receive two free beers from Able Seedhouse + Brewery and 612Brew, a holiday sweater and Brewery Running Series merch. $45+. Register online.

🎅 Wear your Santa suit (or other festive outfits) to the Santa Cycle Rampage bike ride on Saturday morning, where a gaggle of St. Nick's will cycle to North Loop breweries. Free.

🕎 Explore Hanukkah baking traditions at the Mill City Museum's Baking Lab on Saturday. Visitors can watch a live demonstration and sample desserts. Free with museum admission. $8-$12.

🧊 Twin Cities lakes might not be frozen yet, but you can still plan some shopping ahead at the St. Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports show this weekend at the St. Paul RiverCentre. Tickets for adults: $12+.