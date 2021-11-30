Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

20 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season

You've probably heard the warnings: Holiday shopping might be riddled with supply chain logjams this year. Want to skip the headache and support local businesses?

Holiday markets are already getting underway across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season.

OMNI Bark Markets: OMNI Brewing Co. hosts pup-themed vendors, treats and activities on several upcoming Saturday afternoons in Maple Grove.

Dec. 4 — 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Handmade Holiday Markets: Drink and shop at Lakes and Legends Brewing Company's taproom in downtown Minneapolis. Registration, masks and proof of vaccination required.

The Black Market: Support local Black-owned vendors at these holiday-themed markets.

Dec. 11 — 767 N Eustis St., St. Paul.

St. Paul European Christmas Market: The popular holiday tradition returns in-person to Union Depot every weekend until Christmas.

Dec. 3-5; Dec. 10-12; Dec. 17-19 — 240 E Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Plaid Market: The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes will host 30 Minnesotan artists, food trucks and live music. Masks required.

Dec 3-4 — 12459 Elm Creek Blvd. N, Maple Grove.

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt: The open-air market brings German Christmas traditions back to Excelsior this year.

Dec. 3-5 — 135 Lake St., Excelsior.

Feminist Book Club Holiday Market: Browse Feminist Book Club's headquarters and create your own holiday books bundle. Masks required.

Dec. 11 — 2200 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Landmark's Old Fashioned Holiday Bazaar: Wine and hot cider are included in the $5 admission fee for Landmark Center's 43rd annual market. Masks required.

Dec. 2-4 — 75 5th St. W, St. Paul.

Horse Crazy Market: Over 100 vendors will sell equestrian-themed goods in the Minnesota State Fair's Warner Coliseum.

Dec. 3-4 — 1784 Judson Ave., Falcon Heights.

Nordic Julemarket: Scandinavian shops and traditional dancing takes over Utepils Brewing's winter patio.

Dec. 3-5 — 225 Thomas Ave. N, Minneapolis.

The Northern Express: Summer camp Tanadoona transforms into a winter wonderland for a holiday market, plus activities like Santa visits and reindeer rides.

Dec. 3-5; Dec. 10-12; Dec. 17-19 — 3300 Tanadoona Dr., Excelsior.

Julmarknad Handcraft Market & Festival: The American Swedish Institute hosts 60+ vendors, crafts and musical performances. Registration required.

Dec. 4-5 — 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

Make The Yuletide Gay: Shop local LGBTQ+ artists from the comfort of your couch at the online event organized by St. Paul-based Sick Kitty Ceramics.

Dec. 4-5 — Online.

Holiday Open Haus: Stop by the Germanic-American Institute for German food and goods. Masks required.

Dec. 4-5 — 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Holiday Boutique: The city's largest holiday showcase takes over the Minneapolis Convention Center. $10 per person, tickets required.

Dec. 10-12 — 1301 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Merry Makers Studio Holiday Pop-up: True North Collaborative combines Instagrammable art installations with local makers whose missions give back to the community.

Dec. 1-5; Dec. 8-12; Dec. 15-19 — 3001 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Holiday Boutique at the AppleHouse: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's AppleHouse offers seasonal produce, holiday decor and gifts. No admission fee required.

Daily through Dec. 20 — 7485 Rolling Acres Rd., Victoria.

Holiday Market at Keg and Case: The St. Paul hall hosts carolers, Sundays with Santa and holiday merchants the first three weekends of December.

Dec. 3-5; Dec. 10-12; Dec. 17-19 — 928 W Seventh St., St. Paul.

Raging Art On at Gamut Gallery: This "uncurated" market encourages its 50 vendors to stack art, jewelry, collectibles and more from the floor to ceiling.

Dec. 6-8; Dec. 13-15; Dec. 20-22 — 717 10th St. S, Minneapolis.

St. Paul Winter Market: The St. Paul Farmers Market downtown will carry Christmas trees, winter produce and local goods every Saturday.

Dec. 4; Dec. 11; Dec. 18 — 290 E Fifth St., St. Paul.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to add new listings and to remove old ones.