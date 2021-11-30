20 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season

You've probably heard the warnings: Holiday shopping might be riddled with supply chain logjams this year. Want to skip the headache and support local businesses?
- Holiday markets are already getting underway across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season.
OMNI Bark Markets: OMNI Brewing Co. hosts pup-themed vendors, treats and activities on several upcoming Saturday afternoons in Maple Grove.
- Dec. 4 — 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.
Handmade Holiday Markets: Drink and shop at Lakes and Legends Brewing Company's taproom in downtown Minneapolis. Registration, masks and proof of vaccination required.
The Black Market: Support local Black-owned vendors at these holiday-themed markets.
- Dec. 11 — 767 N Eustis St., St. Paul.
St. Paul European Christmas Market: The popular holiday tradition returns in-person to Union Depot every weekend until Christmas.
- Dec. 3-5; Dec. 10-12; Dec. 17-19 — 240 E Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.
Plaid Market: The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes will host 30 Minnesotan artists, food trucks and live music. Masks required.
- Dec 3-4 — 12459 Elm Creek Blvd. N, Maple Grove.
Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt: The open-air market brings German Christmas traditions back to Excelsior this year.
- Dec. 3-5 — 135 Lake St., Excelsior.
Feminist Book Club Holiday Market: Browse Feminist Book Club's headquarters and create your own holiday books bundle. Masks required.
- Dec. 11 — 2200 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.
Landmark's Old Fashioned Holiday Bazaar: Wine and hot cider are included in the $5 admission fee for Landmark Center's 43rd annual market. Masks required.
- Dec. 2-4 — 75 5th St. W, St. Paul.
Horse Crazy Market: Over 100 vendors will sell equestrian-themed goods in the Minnesota State Fair's Warner Coliseum.
- Dec. 3-4 — 1784 Judson Ave., Falcon Heights.
Nordic Julemarket: Scandinavian shops and traditional dancing takes over Utepils Brewing's winter patio.
- Dec. 3-5 — 225 Thomas Ave. N, Minneapolis.
The Northern Express: Summer camp Tanadoona transforms into a winter wonderland for a holiday market, plus activities like Santa visits and reindeer rides.
- Dec. 3-5; Dec. 10-12; Dec. 17-19 — 3300 Tanadoona Dr., Excelsior.
Julmarknad Handcraft Market & Festival: The American Swedish Institute hosts 60+ vendors, crafts and musical performances. Registration required.
- Dec. 4-5 — 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.
Make The Yuletide Gay: Shop local LGBTQ+ artists from the comfort of your couch at the online event organized by St. Paul-based Sick Kitty Ceramics.
- Dec. 4-5 — Online.
Holiday Open Haus: Stop by the Germanic-American Institute for German food and goods. Masks required.
- Dec. 4-5 — 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul.
Minneapolis Holiday Boutique: The city's largest holiday showcase takes over the Minneapolis Convention Center. $10 per person, tickets required.
- Dec. 10-12 — 1301 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Merry Makers Studio Holiday Pop-up: True North Collaborative combines Instagrammable art installations with local makers whose missions give back to the community.
- Dec. 1-5; Dec. 8-12; Dec. 15-19 — 3001 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Holiday Boutique at the AppleHouse: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's AppleHouse offers seasonal produce, holiday decor and gifts. No admission fee required.
- Daily through Dec. 20 — 7485 Rolling Acres Rd., Victoria.
Holiday Market at Keg and Case: The St. Paul hall hosts carolers, Sundays with Santa and holiday merchants the first three weekends of December.
- Dec. 3-5; Dec. 10-12; Dec. 17-19 — 928 W Seventh St., St. Paul.
Raging Art On at Gamut Gallery: This "uncurated" market encourages its 50 vendors to stack art, jewelry, collectibles and more from the floor to ceiling.
- Dec. 6-8; Dec. 13-15; Dec. 20-22 — 717 10th St. S, Minneapolis.
St. Paul Winter Market: The St. Paul Farmers Market downtown will carry Christmas trees, winter produce and local goods every Saturday.
- Dec. 4; Dec. 11; Dec. 18 — 290 E Fifth St., St. Paul.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to add new listings and to remove old ones.
