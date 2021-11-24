Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Where to shop for holiday gifts in the Twin Cities

Small Business Saturday is almost here! We found local shops to suit a variety of wish lists.

🧸 For the kids (and kids at heart): Mischief Toy Store

Find toys, games, books and even curated holiday packages at this St. Paul shop.

📍 818 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Open 12pm-8pm Tuesday-Saturday and 12pm-5pm Sunday.

🧀 For the foodie: Golden Fig Fine Foods

Fresh spices, sugar and vinegars bottled in small batches make unique gifts for home cooks.

📍 794 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Open Tuesday-Wednesday 11am-6pm, Thursday-Saturday 11am-7pm and Sunday 11am-5pm.

🌍 For the Earth lover: Tare Market

This Minneapolis store offers a variety of eco-friendly products for your environmentally conscious family and friends.

📍 2717 E. 38th St., Minneapolis. Open Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-5pm.

From toys and treats to Catbernet "wine," these neighborhood stores have plenty of special gifts for dog and cat lovers.

📍 Copilot Dog Outfitters: 4280 Sheridan Ave. S, Minneapolis. Open Monday- Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

Cafe Meow: 2323 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Open Tuesday-Friday 11am-7pm, Saturday-Sunday 10am-7pm.

💜 For the locals: I Like You/I Like You Too

Shop dozens of independent Minnesota artists (and plenty of Duck, Duck, Gray Duck T-shirts) online or at this boutique's Minneapolis and St. Paul locations.

📍 I Like You: 1955 Johnson St NE, Minneapolis. Open Tuesday-Friday 11am-6pm, Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.

I Like You Too: 416 Snelling Ave S, St. Paul. Open Tuesday-Friday 11am-6pm, Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.

Of note: This is just a preview! We're releasing an expanded gift guide next week.