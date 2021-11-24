Where to shop for holiday gifts in the Twin Cities

Small Business Saturday is almost here! We found local shops to suit a variety of wish lists.
🧸 For the kids (and kids at heart): Mischief Toy Store
Find toys, games, books and even curated holiday packages at this St. Paul shop.
📍 818 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Open 12pm-8pm Tuesday-Saturday and 12pm-5pm Sunday.
🧀 For the foodie: Golden Fig Fine Foods
Fresh spices, sugar and vinegars bottled in small batches make unique gifts for home cooks.
📍 794 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Open Tuesday-Wednesday 11am-6pm, Thursday-Saturday 11am-7pm and Sunday 11am-5pm.
🌍 For the Earth lover: Tare Market
This Minneapolis store offers a variety of eco-friendly products for your environmentally conscious family and friends.
📍 2717 E. 38th St., Minneapolis. Open Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-5pm.
🐶 For pet owners: Copilot Dog Outfitters and Cafe Meow
From toys and treats to Catbernet "wine," these neighborhood stores have plenty of special gifts for dog and cat lovers.
📍 Copilot Dog Outfitters: 4280 Sheridan Ave. S, Minneapolis. Open Monday- Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.
- Cafe Meow: 2323 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Open Tuesday-Friday 11am-7pm, Saturday-Sunday 10am-7pm.
💜 For the locals: I Like You/I Like You Too
Shop dozens of independent Minnesota artists (and plenty of Duck, Duck, Gray Duck T-shirts) online or at this boutique's Minneapolis and St. Paul locations.
📍 I Like You: 1955 Johnson St NE, Minneapolis. Open Tuesday-Friday 11am-6pm, Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.
- I Like You Too: 416 Snelling Ave S, St. Paul. Open Tuesday-Friday 11am-6pm, Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.
Of note: This is just a preview! We're releasing an expanded gift guide next week.
