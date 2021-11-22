Minnesotans weigh in on the great cranberry sauce debate

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Instacart; Map: Sara Wise/Axios; Illustrations: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If you're sitting down at a Thanksgiving dinner in Minnesota, there's a good chance that fresh cranberry sauce will be on the table.

State of play: Minnesota ranks as the No. 4 state for fresh cranberry orders through InstaCart, the food delivery service said. We're 32% more likely to choose fresh over canned than the national average.

Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska were the only states ahead of us.

It helps that we live next-door to Wisconsin, the top producer of cranberries in the nation.

And the places that prefer canned cranberries? Mississippi, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Alabama and New Jersey.

Our cranberry takes: