Minnesotans weigh in on the great cranberry sauce debate
If you're sitting down at a Thanksgiving dinner in Minnesota, there's a good chance that fresh cranberry sauce will be on the table.
State of play: Minnesota ranks as the No. 4 state for fresh cranberry orders through InstaCart, the food delivery service said. We're 32% more likely to choose fresh over canned than the national average.
- Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska were the only states ahead of us.
- It helps that we live next-door to Wisconsin, the top producer of cranberries in the nation.
And the places that prefer canned cranberries? Mississippi, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Alabama and New Jersey.
Our cranberry takes:
- Audrey has never had canned cranberry sauce — and never will.
- Torey has a soft spot for the canned stuff. Her family was known to serve both the log of jelly and a home-cooked version.
- Nick would prefer to hold the cranberries. They take up valuable real estate on his plate and in his belly that could be used for turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and salad.
