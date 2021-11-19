Border battle: Tale of the tape between Vikings and Packers
It's Vikings-Packers rivalry week, and this Sunday's game could be the last time Aaron Rodgers plays at U.S. Bank Stadium as Green Bay's quarterback.
Why it matters: The Vikings, at 4-5, could really use a win.
Between the lines: Rodgers taunted Bears fans earlier this year, telling them "I own you." He has a 22-5 career record against Chicago.
- But the star quarterback hasn't had the same level of success against the purple.
By the numbers: Rodgers is 15-9-1 against the Vikings in his career, a good mark, but still a record that is below his 67 percent career winning percentage.
- Since Mike Zimmer took over as head coach in 2014, the Vikings are 7-6-1 against the Packers, though Rodgers didn't play in two of Green Bay's losses.
- Kirk Cousins has a 3-3-1 record against the Packers.
What to watch: The game starts at noon and will be broadcast on KMSP Ch. 9.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.