Fall is in full swing! Looking for things to do before the weather turns cold? We found eight activities across the Twin Cities (well, one technically in Wisconsin) to try this season.

Take a scenic train ride

Details: The Fall Colors train ride along the St. Croix River Valley is the perfect low-effort way to see foliage. Sit back, relax and take lots of pictures during the 90-minute tour.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.

Cost: $21-29 a person.

Bike through the woods

Details: It's the perfect weather for a fall bike ride to see the changing leaves. There are plenty of trails to explore, no matter your skill level. Here's our guide to some of the best across the metro.

Tip: Check beforehand to see if the trail or park has an entrance fee.

Visit an apple orchard

Details: Take a short trip from the Twin Cities to one of Minnesota's many apple orchards to pick your own peck and enjoy other fall activities, like corn mazes and hayrides. Here's our guide to 21 orchards nearby.

Tip: Check out our Instagram for our tour of Thompsons' Hillcrest Orchard in Elko New Market.

Go see a scary movie

Details: Want to see some spooky movies on the big screen? Indie theater Trylon Cinema has a full calendar of creepy and cult '90s movies this month, like "Scream," "The Blair Witch Project" and "Silence of the Lambs."

Cost: $8 per ticket.

Celebrate Oktoberfest

Details: What's fall without a good beer? The Twin Cities Oktoberfest brings together local breweries, cideries and wineries, plus other German fare like schnitzel and bratwurst, to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

When: Oct. 6-7.

Cost: Entrance is free, but you must buy a $10 wristband to purchase alcohol.

Check out some scarecrows

Details: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's Scarecrows in the Garden exhibit is a must-see. Arboretum staff work with garden centers and locals to create dozens of unique scarecrows each year.

Tip: Walk through the pumpkin display while you're there — they have over 300 kinds!

When: Daily through Oct. 31.

Cost: Admission to the Arboretum is $15 a person, or free for members, children under 15 and University of Minnesota students.

Try some fall-themed treats

Details: Plenty of spots around the Twin Cities have fall fare, like cider from Minneapolis Cider Company, spiced maple lattes at Wesley Andrews and hazelnut spiced cake doughnuts from Cardigan Donuts.

Explore Minnesota's Largest Corn Maze

Details: Head to the Twin Cities Harvest Festival for their corn maze, partially shaped in the St. Paul Saints logo. Kids can also try the scavenger hunt for signs scattered throughout the maze.

When: The festival is open weekends Sept. 23-Oct. 29, plus the Thursday and Friday of MEA.

Cost: $13 per person, kids under 36'' are free.

Editor's note: This story was originally published October 2022 and updated September 2023.