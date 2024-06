πŸš› Tampa raised its garbage collection rates to finance upgrades to the McKay Bay Waste to Energy facility. Residential customers will see a 57% rate hike over the next five years. (Tampa Bay Times)

🐝 Family, friends, and school officials gave spelling champion Bruhat Soma a hero's welcome at Tampa International Airport. (WFTS)

πŸ’° Andrew Warren raised over $200,000 in his bid to reclaim the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office from which Gov. Ron DeSantis ousted him. (Creative Loafing)