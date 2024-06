Free and discounted doughnuts are on the menu today for National Doughnut Day, or National Donut Day in some circles.

The big picture: June 7 is the made-up holiday for one of America's favorite treats. It was established in Chicago in 1938 to honor the Salvation Army Donut Lassies who served the treats to soldiers during World War I.

The following deals are offered at participating businesses Friday, while supplies last. Some require a loyalty program membership or in-app order.

7-Eleven told Axios that loyalty members can get a glazed doughnut for $1 Friday at its convenience stores as well as Speedway and Stripes locations.

Dunkin' locations nationwide are offering a free classic doughnut with any beverage purchase on Friday.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut of your choice with no purchase at its shops, but the Dolly Parton collection doughnuts are excluded.

