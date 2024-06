๐Ÿ One of the first houses built in Temple Terrace is up for sale for $870,000. Dwight Baum, a nationally renowned architect, designed the Mediterranean-style home in 1926. (Tampa Bay Times)

๐Ÿฅ Manatee Memorial Hospital no longer accepts patients enrolled in the county's unfunded care program, which covers elective procedures for those unable to afford insurance. (WFTS)

๐Ÿš“ The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office plans to seize vehicles from anyone who flees from a law enforcement officer. (WFLA)