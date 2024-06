💼 Two top officials are resigning from Mayor Jane Castor's administration: Alis Drumgo, deputy administrator for development and economic opportunity, and Erica Moody, community redevelopment agency director. (Tampa Bay Times)

St. Petersburg police have made arrests after a group of teenagers fired gel pellet guns into a crowd downtown over the weekend, hitting several people including two officers, as well as a police horse. (WFLA)

💰 Student athletes at Florida high schools could begin signing endorsement deals as soon as the next school year after the Florida High School Athletic Association's directors approved name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation. (Creative Loafing)

A Sarasota County Public Hospital Board member flew an upside-down flag outside his home the day after former President Donald Trump's conviction in New York, causing concern among neighbors. (Sarasota Herald-Tribune)