Backyard food and drink stations offer a hot backyard upgrade, custom architects nationwide say.

The big picture: Nearly a third of bespoke homes designed in the past year include an outdoor kitchen, according to a new survey by Residential Design magazine and John Burns Research and Consulting.

Beverage fridges, grills and fire pits are some of the most common al fresco features.

Yes, but: You don't need to devote tons of your own time and money to spruce up the backyard.