πŸ’¨ A controlled burn at Oldsmar's Upper Tampa Bay Park got out of hand last week, scorching over 100 acres. (Tampa Bay Times)

Some questioned the decision to conduct a prescribed burn while the region is in a drought. But experts say now is the "most vital time" to do so and that the risk of a wildfire increases if such burns don't happen.

🏒 Real estate investors purchased a 6-acre property in St. Pete's Warehouse Arts District. The space is the home of The Factory, a creative arts destination. (St. Pete Rising)

🏠Lakeland's Talbot House Ministries plans to open a homeless shelter designed for women and children, in 2025. (WFTS)