๐Ÿ Bruhat Soma, a seventh grader from Tampa, won the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee last night. (Axios)

Bruhat, 12, spelled 29 words correctly to win a spell-off for the title.

๐Ÿซ A wave of resignations and retirements will bring new principals to about one in five Pinellas County schools this fall. (Tampa Bay Times)

โค๏ธ The University of Tampa acquired Robert Indiana's six-foot "LOVE" sculpture. It plans to display the sculpture on a campus lawn in front of the Southard Family Building. (WFTS)

๐Ÿ” Gulfport's Golden Dinosaurs is offering its plant-based "Chick-Fil-Nay" sandwich throughout Pride Month to counter what activists see as Chick-Fil-A's "blatant homophobia." (Creative Loafing)