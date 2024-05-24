The Pulp: Dune it for the beaches

🪧 PEN America, Equality Florida and six other nonprofit and advocacy groups want to meet with state leaders over law enforcement's response to pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses. ( Tampa Bay Times)

⚖️ The U.S. Department of Justice and 30 state attorneys general, including Florida's, announced an antitrust lawsuit against ticketing giant Live Nation. (Axios)

🏖️ Pass-a-Grille Beach will be renourished with more than 10,000 cubic yards of sand to fight erosion starting June 3, at a cost of up to $5.8 million. (Tampa Bay Business Journal)