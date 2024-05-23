1 hour ago - News

The Pulp: Pressure on Ziegler mounts

📣 Sarasota School Board member Bridget Ziegler is facing renewed pressure to resign after new details about her sex life surfaced last week. (Sarasota Herald-Tribune)

  • The new information came from a now-closed investigation into a sexual battery allegation against her husband, former Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler.

🏗️ Construction began this week on Rome Yards, a multi-phase project that will bring affordable housing to West Tampa. (Tampa Bay Times)

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old man that deputies say shot and critically injured Auburn University running back Brian Battie and killed Battie's brother. (Fox 13)

