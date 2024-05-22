3 hours ago - News

The Pulp: 🫡 Gator returns for duty

Illustration of three oranges, one full, one cut in half, and another half that has been squeezed.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🐊 A 12-foot alligator popped up again last week at MacDill Air Force Base after being removed from the runway in April. (Tampa Bay Times)

🏃 A USF student who grew up chasing rabbits barefoot in Ghana wants to represent his country in the Paris Olympics next month. (WFLA)

🧑‍🌾 St. Pete Youth Farm members will serve up curry and other dishes made from freshly harvested produce in its outdoor kitchen at the farm's first free community meal tomorrow. (Creative Loafing)

