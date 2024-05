The Pulp: 🫡 Gator returns for duty

🐊 A 12-foot alligator popped up again last week at MacDill Air Force Base after being removed from the runway in April. (Tampa Bay Times)

πŸƒ A USF student who grew up chasing rabbits barefoot in Ghana wants to represent his country in the Paris Olympics next month. (WFLA)

πŸ§‘β€πŸŒΎ St. Pete Youth Farm members will serve up curry and other dishes made from freshly harvested produce in its outdoor kitchen at the farm's first free community meal tomorrow. (Creative Loafing)