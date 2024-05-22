The Pulp: 🫡 Gator returns for duty
🐊 A 12-foot alligator popped up again last week at MacDill Air Force Base after being removed from the runway in April. (Tampa Bay Times)
🏃 A USF student who grew up chasing rabbits barefoot in Ghana wants to represent his country in the Paris Olympics next month. (WFLA)
🧑🌾 St. Pete Youth Farm members will serve up curry and other dishes made from freshly harvested produce in its outdoor kitchen at the farm's first free community meal tomorrow. (Creative Loafing)
