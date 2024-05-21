The Pulp: School board brawl

😳 Jessica Vaughn and Bonnie Lambert, both Democrats, are in a heated race for a seat on the Hillsborough County School Board. The feud got uglier last week when Lambert held up Vaughn's mugshot at a forum. (Tampa Bay Times)

👣 The Skunk Ape, Florida's own Sasquatch that is said to roam the Everglades, has gone national. USA TODAY named Shealy's Official Skunk Ape Headquarters near Ochopee the second-best roadside attraction in America. (USA TODAY)

🍔 North Carolina-based fast food chain Cook Out plans to open locations in Temple Terrace and Carrollwood. The two sites are among Cook Out's first locations in Florida. (Creative Loafing)