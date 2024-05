The Pulp: School board brawl

๐Ÿ˜ณ Jessica Vaughn and Bonnie Lambert, both Democrats, are in a heated race for a seat on the Hillsborough County School Board. The feud got uglier last week when Lambert held up Vaughn's mugshot at a forum. (Tampa Bay Times)

๐Ÿ‘ฃ The Skunk Ape, Florida's own Sasquatch that is said to roam the Everglades, has gone national. USA TODAY named Shealy's Official Skunk Ape Headquarters near Ochopee the second-best roadside attraction in America. (USA TODAY)

๐Ÿ” North Carolina-based fast food chain Cook Out plans to open locations in Temple Terrace and Carrollwood. The two sites are among Cook Out's first locations in Florida. (Creative Loafing)