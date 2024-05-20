The Pulp: SRQ fights FAA

✈️ Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is challenging the Federal Aviation Administration's denial of a $11.5 million land sale to New College of Florida. (Tampa Bay Business Journal)

🌡️ ICYMI: Gov. DeSantis signed a bill last week to remove climate change as a priority in Florida's energy policy to restore "sanity" and reject "the agenda of the radical green zealots." (Axios)

The law taking effect July 1 also bans offshore wind turbines and bolsters natural gas expansion.

🥊 Quote du jour

"You may as well just take that oath and quite frankly wipe a dog's rear end with it, because that oath is what we are here to do."

— Hillsborough County State's Attorney Suzy Lopez to Andrew Warren in a debate Friday.