🧜♀️ 1 photo hot to go
If you saw mermaids wandering downtown St. Pete last night, they were seeing "your favorite artist's favorite artist," Chappell Roan, at Jannus Live.
- Fans who couldn't get into the sold-out show dressed up in the night's theme to listen in the streets.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more