🎭 The Pulp: Kathy Griffin's comeback
🛒 Sal Y Mar chef Johnathan Rodriguez will compete on Food Network's "Supermarket Stakeout" this week. (Creative Loafing)
🏦 Brocato's Sandwich Shop in Tampa filed for bankruptcy last week after falling behind on payments to the Florida Department of Revenue and other creditors. (Tampa Bay Business Journal)
🐢 Bradenton Marauders players chased a turtle that interrupted their game against the St. Lucie Mets at LECOM Park on Saturday. (Bradenton Herald)
Quote du jour:
"I'm thrilled for anyone who will have me back. How do you think I'll do in Tampa? Do you think there are enough gay people and forward-thinking ladies?"— Kathy Griffin discussing her new show, "My Life on the PTSD-List" coming to the Straz Center on Thursday. (Tampa Bay Times)
