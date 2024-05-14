2 hours ago - News

🎭 The Pulp: Kathy Griffin's comeback

🛒 Sal Y Mar chef Johnathan Rodriguez will compete on Food Network's "Supermarket Stakeout" this week. (Creative Loafing)

🏦 Brocato's Sandwich Shop in Tampa filed for bankruptcy last week after falling behind on payments to the Florida Department of Revenue and other creditors. (Tampa Bay Business Journal)

🐢 Bradenton Marauders players chased a turtle that interrupted their game against the St. Lucie Mets at LECOM Park on Saturday. (Bradenton Herald)

"I'm thrilled for anyone who will have me back. How do you think I'll do in Tampa? Do you think there are enough gay people and forward-thinking ladies?"
— Kathy Griffin discussing her new show, "My Life on the PTSD-List" coming to the Straz Center on Thursday. (Tampa Bay Times)
