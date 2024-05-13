The Pulp: 🥊 Lawsuits cloud Sundial's future

🏗️ Developers plan to transform a historic building on Kennedy Boulevard into a private social club. (Tampa Bay Business Journal)

They plan to call it The Elliott in honor of M. Leo Elliott, the architect who designed that building as well as iconic local sites including Tampa City Hall, The Italian Club and The Cuban Club.

⚖️ Legal disputes are complicating redevelopment plans for the Sundial shopping plaza in downtown St. Pete. (Tampa Bay Times)

First, the owner of the AMC Sundial 12 movie theater sued the plaza owners. Then, this week, the Sundial owners sued the movie theater.

🎦 Bradenton City Council members took a first step toward installing speed limit cameras in school zones. (Sarasota Herald-Tribune)

The plan would make use of a new state law that allows cities to install such devices in school zones to capture drivers going at least 10 mph over the speed limit.

❌ Barron Trump declined to serve as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention. (Axios)