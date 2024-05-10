7 hours ago - News

🏈 The Pulp: Want a Super Bowl ring with that?

🏙️ A condo at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Tampa sold for $11.6 million on Monday, beating the highest-grossing condo sale record in Tampa Bay set by Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik in February. (Tampa Bay Times)

🥗 Former Bucs star Rob Gronkowski worked a Greenlane drive-thru this week to promote his fast-food salad concept. There are already two locations in Tampa. Another is coming to St. Pete this summer. (Fox 13)

⚖️ Florida AG Ashley Moody sued the Biden administration over a new rule that defends access to transgender medical care. The rule considers blanket bans on gender-affirming care "discriminatory." (Florida Phoenix)

